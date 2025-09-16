Stray crackdown: MCC raises fines, catches 123 animals
News, Top Stories

Stray crackdown: MCC raises fines, catches 123 animals

September 16, 2025

Penalties of Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,500; animals of fourth-time offenders to be sent to Pinjrapole

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in a bid to control and prevent the menace of stray animals such as cows, bulls, buffaloes and horses roaming freely on roads and causing problems to the public, has enhanced the fines for owners of stray animals.

Previously, the MCC, which catches stray animals and houses them at its cattle pound in the Sewage Farm premises at Vidyaranyapuram, collected a flat fine of Rs. 500 even for repeated offences before returning the animals to their owners.

However, repeated violations will now incur higher fines, as many owners ignored earlier warnings from MCC. The decision to increase the fines was taken at MCC Council meeting chaired by the Administrative Officer on July 30. Under the new structure, the fine for the first offence remains Rs. 500, the second offence will attract Rs. 1,000, the third Rs. 1,500, and on the fourth offence, the animal will be handed over to the Mysore Pinjrapole Society.

Between Sept. 4 and 15, a total of 123 stray animals were caught and returned to their owners after collecting a total of Rs. 62,500 in fines, according to MCC officials.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching