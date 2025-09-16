Golden Throne assembled at Palace

September 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The fabled Golden Throne of Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of Princely State Mysore, was assembled during the auspicious time at Private Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace this morning.

The Golden Throne, that comes in different parts and wrapped by cloths and kept at the strong room of the Palace, was removed amidst the watchful eyes of 14 staff belonging to the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, armed Policemen and Mysore Palace Board officials. Prior to bringing the parts of the throne to the durbar hall, Belli Bhadrasana was assembled at Kannadi Thotti inside the Palace.

Keeping with the tradition, Ganapathy homa and Chamundi Homa were performed at the durbar hall, under the supervision of Palace priest Srihari.

After offering purnahuti to the homa, the strong room was opened and the process of assembling the throne began at about 10.15 am, said a source.

Member of Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, like every year, supervised the assembling of the throne, that is made of fig wood and covered by a gold plate giving it a gilded look. To enable the smooth process of assembling the throne, entry to Palace was restricted for visitors from 8.30 am to 1 pm by the Mysore Palace Board.

The Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras installed from strong room to durbar hall were covered with cloth, during the assembling of the throne, to avoid any recording of the same.

The cell phones of all those staff present at the Palace was also seized and kept in a place, till the process was completed after two-and-a-half hours, at about 12.45 pm.

The Golden Throne will be kept covered by a cloth and guarded by armed Policemen.

The Golden Throne, which is believed to have originated from Pandavas, was later adorned by Vijayanagar kings, before it came into the possession of their vassal Wadiyars, during the rule of Raja Wadiyar, who started Dasara in 1610 AD at Srirangapatna. Since then, the throne underwent many modifications suiting the requirements of the respective rulers, including the 25th and last Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, thus enhancing the glint of the throne.

Even after the princely rule was abolished, the descendants of Wadiyars, called as the titular rulers, continue to practice the tradition of conducting private durbar, seated on the Golden Throne, only during Navarathri festivities, reliving the royal splendour of bygone era.