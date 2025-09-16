MCC wakes up!
MCC wakes up!

September 16, 2025

Neglected elephant sculpture fountain gets last-minute Dasara makeover

Mysore/Mysuru: Workers from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have begun cleaning the iconic elephant sculpture fountain at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle, popularly known as Highway Circle, which had fallen into shocking neglect. Once a grand landmark, the fountain had become a makeshift notice board for flex boards displaying birthday wishes, condolence messages and political announcements.

With Dasara set to begin next week, overgrown weeds are being cleared, ornamental plants pruned, algae removed and peeling plaster on the sculpture restored. The water fountain is set to be switched on for the festival.

However, passersby and the public are questioning the MCC’s last-minute efforts, accusing it of keeping the fountain neglected and filthy for the rest of the year. Citizens urge that at the very least, this iconic circle should receive year-round maintenance, not just seasonal attention.

