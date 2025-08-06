August 6, 2025

Dasara elephants Bhima and Ekalavya, who arrived in city on Monday evening along with seven other elephants and relaxing at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram were seen indulging in a friendly bout much to the delight of curious onlookers yesterday. Following the arrival of nine Dasara elephants to Aranya Bhavan on Monday evening, entry to public was restricted for some time yesterday morning as a large crowd had thronged Aranya Bhavan to have a glimpse of the jumbos. Later, the gate was open and the public were cautioned not to venture close to the elephants.