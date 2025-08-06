A friendly bout…
Photo News

A friendly bout…

August 6, 2025

Dasara elephants Bhima and Ekalavya, who arrived in city on Monday evening along with seven other elephants and relaxing at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram were seen indulging in a friendly bout much to the delight of curious onlookers yesterday. Following the arrival of nine Dasara elephants to Aranya Bhavan on Monday evening, entry to public was restricted for some time yesterday morning as a large crowd had thronged Aranya Bhavan to have a glimpse of the jumbos. Later, the gate was open and the public were cautioned not to venture close to the elephants.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching