 ‘Run for Life’ athletic meet on Aug. 10
 ‘Run for Life’ athletic meet on Aug. 10

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Unique Athletic Club will be organising ‘Run for Life’ athletic meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city on Aug. 10 from 8 am.

Addressing the press persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, here yesterday, Athletic Club member B.N. Mahesh said athlete Chiranth will inaugurate the meet. He added that the athletic meet will be held for various age groups including 4-6 years, 6-8 years, 8-10 years, 10-12 years, 12-14 years, 14-16 years and 16-18 years. Events such as 40 mts run to 300 mts run, long jump, 4×100 mts among others will be held. Entry fee for athletic event is Rs. 200, for relay event Rs. 400. Prizes will be awarded to winners of first three places along with participation certificates to all athletes. For details, contact Mob: 63643 20613.

Athletic Club members Lavanya, Harshitha and Hema Shah Rajput were present. 

