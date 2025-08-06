Pullela Gopichand launches Grassroots Badminton event

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Legendary badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand, inaugurated Grassroots Badminton Program at Sports Park in the city recently.

The initiative, hosted and facilitated by Sports Park, marks a major step forward in the city’s efforts to become a hub for youth sports excellence.

“Sports Park is proud to host this landmark initiative with Gopichand,” said by Arun Pemmaiah Sports Park Head Coach adding that the aim was to become the cradle of future badminton champions.

The newly launched Gopichand Grassroots Program, in collaboration with Sports Park, focuses on early-stage talent development, with structured coaching, technical training and mentorship directly inspired by Gopichand’s proven methods. The facility will now serve as a regional centre for young players aspiring to train under world-class standards.

Pullela Gopichand spent the entire day observing young shuttlers, guiding them with technical corrections and encouraging local coaches.

The integration of the mentorship programme with the existing infrastructure of Sports Park in the city, is expected to elevate the level of training available to grassroots athletes in the region.