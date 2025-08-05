Jumbo insurance !
Jumbo insurance !

August 5, 2025

14 Dasara elephants, 43 staff insured for Rs. 2.04 crore; valid from Aug. 4 to Oct. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: As in previous years, the Forest Department has insured all 14 Dasara elephants, their mahouts, kavadis, supporting staff and public properties for a total sum of Rs. 2.04 crore. The policy is effective from Aug. 4 to Oct. 5.

This year’s jumbo squad comprises 10 male and four female elephants. Each male elephant is insured for Rs. 5 lakh, and each female for Rs. 4.5 lakh, totalling Rs. 68 lakh.

A total of 43 personnel — including 14 mahouts, 14 kavadis, the DCF, two RFOs, one veterinarian, one assistant, and 10 special mahouts/assistants — are insured for Rs. 2 lakh each, amounting to Rs. 86 lakh.

In addition, Rs. 50 lakh has been insured towards compensation for any damage to public property. The total premium of Rs. 67,000 has been paid to The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., which secured the contract through a Forest Department tender.

Training for Dasara elephants will begin next week. The Dasara festivities open on Sept. 22, culminating with the Jumboo Savari on Oct. 2.

