Unruly parking at chat, snack stalls chokes roads

August 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Several intersections and roadside stretches across Mysuru, including T.K. Layout Circle, are increasingly overrun by small vehicles, auto rickshaws and pushcarts selling vegetables and street food.

These informal setups routinely obstruct vehicular movement, triggering traffic congestion and posing safety hazards. Citizens are urging the authorities to relocate these vendors to designated vending zones.

Major arteries like Sayyaji Rao Road and Chamaraja Double Road are grappling with similar problems. Customers often park haphazardly to buy fast food or chats, particularly near curves and intersections where two-wheelers line up in disorder, further narrowing the road.

The situation is particularly chaotic at Bisilu Maramma Circle in T.K. Layout, near Chaduranga Road and Sahukar Channaiah Road. Here, pushcart vendors dominate footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto the main road and adding to traffic snarls.

The area remains perpetually crowded, with different vendors occupying every stretch — vegetables on one side, fruits on another, snacks and fast food along the rest — creating a continuous bottleneck.

Adjacent auto stands worsen the congestion, raising accident risks and causing daily inconvenience to commuters.

Residents are demanding that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) act swiftly, provide safer alternatives for roadside vendors and implement strict enforcement to restore smooth movement and pedestrian safety.