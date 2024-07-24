Release of water from KRS reservoir: Retaining wall of water discharge basin collapses

July 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) releasing thousands of cusecs of water from the KRS reservoir to river, the retaining wall of the water basin, abutting Naguvana Farm, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district has collapsed.

The retaining wall, which was renovated around six months back, collapsed just few hours after reservoir gates were open inviting the wrath of the people, who have accused the authorities of carrying out sub-standard works. The incident has also panicked a few people ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to KRS to offer ‘Bagina’.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Farmer leader K.S. Nanjundegowda blamed the officials for negligence stating the official apathy could pose danger for dam in the future.

“There is need to initiate measures to preserve the dam. State Government must concentrate on strengthening the dam instead of developing the Brindavan Garden partnering with private companies. The officials must also initiate measures to construct the damaged wall immediately,” he added.

Flood alert sounded

Meanwhile, CNNL Executive Engineer, KRS Division, has issued a flood alert, anticipating more water release as the inflow continues to rise. Residents along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer places along with their livestock.

This morning, the water level at the KRS Dam stood at 123.25 feet, just 1.55 feet below the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The current storage capacity is 47.311 tmcft, with a maximum capacity of 49.452 tmcft.