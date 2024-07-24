July 24, 2024

Special drive against offenders on Highways from Aug. 1: ADGP Alok Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Come Aug. 1, 2024, Police will launch a special drive to crack down on ‘Wrong Side Driving’ on the Highways.

ADGP (Training, Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has issued a circular, stating that the special drive will be taken up against riding vehicles on the wrong side on footpath and the Highways from Aug. 1, 2024.

As the driving on wrong side poses a greater risk to life, the ADGP has also warned of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against such vehicle riders/ drivers, under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act. The drive against defective number plates will also be taken up from Aug. 1, the ADGP has stated.

It may be mentioned that, ever since he assumed Office of ADGP (Road Safety and Traffic) Alok Kumar has brought in many reforms, to curb the rate of accidents and also in the implementation of road safety measures. The drive against wrong side driving, follows the recent drive against LED high-beam headlights, the rays of which were piercing the vision of vehicle drivers coming in the opposite direction.

Normally during traffic jam and other occasions, the vehicle riders tend to ride on the footpath, with some even opting to move on the wrong side, resulting in not just accidents, but also reflecting glaring errors in following road traffic rules. There were instances of pedestrians losing their lives in accidents involving vehicles moving on footpaths.

Two cases booked in Mysuru: ACP

H. Parashuramappa, ACP (Traffic) of Mysuru City said, “As a prelude to the special drive, we have already booked two cases for wrong side driving in NR Traffic Police limits.

The public should be aware of the dangers involved in wrong side driving.” Two trucks were caught moving on the wrong side, on CCTV cameras installed on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, near Siddalingapura in the city outskirts, on July 16 and July 19 during the late night hours.

Notices have been served on the owners of such trucks bearing Karnataka and Maharashtra registration numbers, for further action, from Enforcement Automation Centre, Karnataka State Police, Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway Project.