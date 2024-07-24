MUDA Site Scam: One-Man Judicial Panel seeks eight-point info

July 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: One-Man Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai, constituted by the State Government to probe into the irregularities related to allocation of sites at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has sought 8-point details from MUDA.

In a missive sent by S. Nagaraju, Under-Secretary to the Government, Internal Administration Department (Law and Order), dated July 23, 2024, the copies of which have been marked to 13 Departments including the Editor of Karnataka Gazetteer, Bengaluru, One-Man Commission headed by Justice P.N. Desai and to MUDA Commissioner, the eight-point details sought are as follows:

1. How many residential layouts have been developed by MUDA between 2006 and July 15, 2024? What is the extent of agricultural land utilised by MUDA to develop the layouts, without acquiring them and exempting them from land acquisition process?

2. The methods followed in providing compensation to the land owners in the case of lands used for developing the layouts, without acquiring them or excluding them from land acquisition process? Was the compensation given in such cases legally viable?

3. Is there any legal provisions to provide compensation in the form of sites for those who lose lands for developing residential layouts, without acquiring the land?

4. To identify all the irregularities suspected to have occurred in relation to the allocation of alternative sites between 2006 and July 15, 2024 at MUDA by developing the layouts, after completing the land acquisition process and submit a report, along with suitable suggestions.

5. To recommend suitable action to identify beneficiaries of all the illegal sites, alternative sites and illegally allotted sites as compensation and to return the compensation to MUDA in the form of lands, sites and relief and to solve the irregularities.

6. To recommend suggestions to initiate suitable action in the case of relief provided in violation of law, in the form of site or land, after identifying them.

7. Are the decisions taken by MUDA over allotment of sites against providing relief in the case of lands acquired without following any due process of land acquisition, were within the ambit of law and legally binding?

8. To conduct inquiry into the irregularities related to allotment of Civic Amenities (CA) sites by MUDA during the said period.

Report in six months

The Under-Secretary of Internal Administration Department, has also reiterated that, the Commission is vested with total power under Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952 and Code of Civil Procedure and complete the inquiry and submit the report within six months, as expected by the Government.

Hence, the Urban Development Department must co-operate in providing comprehensive details or records to complete the inquiry, along with the services of Technical Advisors, Economic Advisors, Land Acquisition Advisors and Administrative Advisors.

The MUDA Commissioner should also take action to facilitate the functioning of the Inquiry Commission headquartered in Bengaluru or MUDA, by providing suitable Office space, along with vehicle, furniture, telephone for the Honourable Justice, Secretary of the Commission, Officers and Staff, followed by bearing the expenditure towards the honorarium and allowances fixed for the Commission and other financial expenses and other facilities, stated the circular issued to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).