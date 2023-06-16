MUDA floats global tender for Peripheral Ring Road DPR

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has floated global tenders scouting for an experienced Project Consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious Peripheral Ring Road in the outskirts of Mysuru. Rs. 10 crore has been reserved to prepare the DPR.

The existing 42.5 km Outer Ring Road will reach its saturation point with a high density of vehicles at various junctions and the Peripheral Ring Road will help solve the problem and also connect those areas beyond the outskirts that are seeing rapid development.

According to the tender specifications, the Peripheral Ring Road will be 104 km and will circumambulate the Outer Ring Road and more and more areas of the outskirts will be within its reach. The tender has been floated on the evening of June 15 (yesterday).

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar told Star of Mysore that the Government has granted permission to float tenders for DPR preparation. “The estimated cost is Rs. 1,971 crore, including Rs. 1,236 crore for land acquisition and Rs. 735 crore for road works. The DPR will have all the information regarding the shape of the Peripheral Ring Road, length, width, the areas on which the road will pass, the places where land has to be acquired and the Government lands along the route, lighting, drainages and illuminated circles,” he said.

This apart, the DPR will have a detailed picture of underpasses, bridges, road dividers and bypasses. “We have an intention to lay six main roads and two service roads and compensation will be provided to the land owners who provide the land for the project,” Dinesh Kumar added.