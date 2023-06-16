Kadamba Rangavedike-60 fest begins

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A four-day fest by Kadamba Rangavedike as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, began at Kirurangamandira in the city last evening. The fest includes staging of plays, seminars and photography exhibition.

Actor Babu Hirannaiah inaugurated the fest by beating chende, a traditional drum, along with various other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said “Though it’s a matter of joy that Kadamba Rangavedike has been in the realm for six decades, I am not surprised either. It is evident with the distinct quality of the land the Mysuru is. If a theatre organisation is born in Mysuru, it will definitely reach its centenary year.”

“Like the famous saying of writer and novelist A. N. Krishnarao (Aa. Na. Kru) who had said ‘The Goddess of Art calls all, but only a few are selected,’ Mysuru is the place where one can witness those dedicated for the cause of art. It’s only those who devote themselves to the field of theatre, they will get the blessings of the Goddess of Art, that’s what my father Master Hirannaiah had told me. Reason: the service towards art irrespective of caste and creed will keep the theatre alive,” he said.

Theatre artistes have the opportunity to adapt to the changes which they should accept with equal devotion. Without any changes, it will remain just a picture, but not a play. The theatre will never lose its audience and it is not possible either. We should focus on the artistes who have been working for the good of the society using the medium of theatre in a secular way, with a social commitment, he added.

Recalling the lore once told by his father about how those associated with theatre cannot get rid of crisis situations, Babu Hirannaiah said “Theatre artistes cannot escape from difficulties. However, the survival of theatre hinges on culture and till culture exists, the State and country will survive.”

Play staged

Shantala Kalavidaru of Chamarajanagar staged the play ‘Main Thennu Phir Milangi’ and artiste Chitra Venkataraju was applauded. The play by Renuka Nidagundi and Hasan Nayeem is conceptualised by Raghavendra Barakalu and directed by Nataraj Honnavalli.

Photography exhibition

International photographer S. Thippeswamy inaugurated the exhibition organised as part of the theatre fest. Theatre person H. S. Umesh presided. Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director M. D. Sudarshan, Rajashekar Kadamba of Kadamba Rangavedike and others were present.