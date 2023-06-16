Waste bins installed at entry gates of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve
Waste bins installed at entry gates of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Coorg Wildlife Society (CWS) has taken a significant initiative by installing mesh waste bins at all four entrances of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve — H.D. Kote Gate (Kallatti Gate or Metikuppe Gate), Veeranahosahalli Gate, Karmad Gate and Nanachi Gate.  

This proactive step aims to ensure a plastic-free environment and eliminate the usage of single-use plastic bottles and sachets within the forest premises. In collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department, the CWS has ensured the proper disposal of single-use water and juice bottles, as well as used sachets, into these bins before entering the forest.

This endeavour marks the beginning of an aggressive campaign aimed at achieving a zero-tolerance policy towards plastic waste within Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Achieving this goal necessitates vigilant monitoring at all entry gates, a responsibility that Coorg Wildlife Society has undertaken, particularly during long weekends and holidays when visitor traffic is higher.

The society has thanked the Forest Department for its support, which has been instrumental in making this initiative possible. The society has announced that similar mesh bin installations are planned at the Anechowkur and Thithimathi entry gates from the Mysuru and Kodagu sides in the near future.

According to Coorg Wildlife Society office-bearer Karthamada Naveen Bopaiah, the Society is committed to promoting sustainability and a litter-free sanctuary within Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. “With continued cooperation and efforts, we are optimistic about creating a sustainable ecosystem where wildlife thrives and litter is kept at bay,” he added.

Tourists entering Nagarahole from the districts of Karnataka and Kerala dump plastic waste on the roadsides of the forest area with various environmental implications. Those forest areas in the proximity of human settlements or recreation areas have become vulnerable to waste pollution. Though the Department has initiated waste collection facilities, the illegal dumping of waste inside the Nagarahole Reserve is still present.

