Violin trio at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house on Sunday morning      
News

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A violin trio will be presented by Mysore V. Ambaprasad, Mysore Amrithavarshini Bhargava and  Mysore Vishveshwara Bhargava at Sangeeta Kalaanidhi Mysore Vasudevacharya’s residence, opp. Senthil Kumar Textiles, Basaveshvara Circle, New Sayyaji Rao road, here on Sunday (June 18) between 10 am and 12.30 pm. They will be accompanied by Vid. V. Raghunandan Bhargava on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.

Violinist Ambaprasad belongs to the popular guru parampare of Sri Rajamanickam Pillai, his first Guru being the renowned Vid. Kumbakonam Janardhanam. Since his first performance in 1992, he has performed over 1,000 programmes as a solo violinist. He plays on a self-designed five stringed violin, which serves to enhance the technical brilliance and emotional range of his performances. His children and disciples Amrithavarshini and Vishveshwara, who accompany Vid. Ambaprasad, are promising young artistes, having performed many solo and duet concerts in prestigious institutions.

