Munigopal Raju takes charge as In-charge CESC MD

March 2, 2025

Mysuru:“Let us strive to provide good service to the consumers by realising our responsibility and working adequately,” said Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) In-charge Managing Director (MD) K.M. Munigopal Raju.

Munigopal Raju, who was serving as CESC Technical Director, has been made the In-Charge MD following the retirement of G. Sheela on Feb. 28.

He was speaking after taking charge as the In-charge MD at the CESC Head Office in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city last evening. “Those working in CESC should work as a team so that the works could be completed fast. Along with the prosperity of the CESC, many schemes have been devised for the welfare of the staff. If there are any problems, it can be brought to my notice directly or to the authorities concerned,” he informed.

Pointing out that there has been improvement in technical maintenance, the In-charge MD said that Finance and administration divisions should be improved further.

Senior officers of CESC and KPTCL, staff and others welcomed Munigopal Raju.