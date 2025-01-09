Six Naxals surrender before CM Siddaramaiah

January 9, 2025

CM declares Karnataka as Naxal-free State

Bengaluru: Six Naxals, who were active in Malnad and Coastal regions of the State, surrendered before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence ‘Krishna’ here yesterday.

Welcoming the Naxals to join the mainstream, CM Siddaramaiah handed them with a copy of the Indian Constitution. The surrendered Naxals are Vanajakshi Balehole, Mandagaru Latha, Sundari Kutluru, Mareppa Aroli, K. Vasanth and N. Jisha. While Jisha and K. Vasanth are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu the other four belong to Raichur, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada district in the State.

Addressing the media persons, CM Siddaramaiah said that the State Government will provide all benefits as per the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Schemes besides setting up fast-track Courts for the speedy trials of their cases.

The Naxals, who were to surrender before Chikkamagaluru District Administration, were brought to Bengaluru to surrender before the Chief Minister.

‘Karnataka is Naxal-free’

With the surrender of the six Naxals, believed to be the last batch of Naxals in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka as a Naxal-free State. “With their surrender, Karnataka has now become a Naxal-free State,” he said.

Answering to a question with respect to Anti Naxal Force, CM Siddaramaiah said, the State Government would decide on dissolving the Anti Naxal Force only after making sure no other Naxals were left in the State.

The surrendered Naxals, who will be rehabilitated under Category ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the Naxal Surrender Policy, will receive Rs. 3 lakh each.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar and others were present.

BJP MLA mocks Naxal rehabilitation package

Mocking the Karnataka Government’s rehabilitation package for six Naxals, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said, the move would transform “forest Naxals” into “urban Naxals,” potentially shifting their operations from rural regions to urban centres.

Calling the policy “alarming” for civil society and “demoralising” for the Police, BJP MLA questioned the Government’s decision to offer financial and legal aid to individuals with extensive criminal records under the Surrender Policy. “While Police personnel have sacrificed their lives to root out Naxalism, this Government is giving preferential treatment to individuals with heinous criminal records,” Kumar said, highlighting the serious charges against the six Naxals.

Accusing CM Siddaramaiah of being sympathetic to Naxals, the BJP Legislator pointed to the swift response of the Naxals to the Government’s surrender call as evidence of a deeper connection.

He reminded that Naxal activities had claimed the lives of at least 27 Police personnel, arguing that the Policy sends the wrong message to the law enforcement community and their families.

The BJP highlighted the extensive criminal records of the six Naxals scheduled to surrender under the Karnataka Government’s rehabilitation programme.

Among them, Mundagaru Latha faces 85 cases, followed by Sundari Kutluru with 71 cases and Vanajakshi Balehole with 29 cases. Mareppa Aroli has 50 cases against him, while Jisha, hailing from Wayanad, is implicated in 8 cases. Lastly, K. Vasanth from Arcot has 17 cases registered against him. The party demanded a reconsideration of the rehabilitation package, warning that it could embolden extremist groups and undermine ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism.