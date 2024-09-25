HC verdict: Protest for and against CM’s resignation held

September 25, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha and Oppressed Classes staged a protest against the demand of Opposition parties for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following the High Court verdict related to the site scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The protesters who gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near City Law Court’s complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard here yesterday, held placards with a slogan Nimmondige Naaviddeve (We are with you) and raised slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah. They also vented their anguish against the Opposition Parties and the leaders for hatching a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah, by foisting false charges against him, practicing the politics of hatred.

Former President of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha B. Subramanya said, Siddaramaiah will never be afraid of the conspiracy of BJP-JD(S) alliance partners. He won’t even succumb to political ploys and misuse of Raj Bhavan. The people of the State, Congress High Command, legislators, Ministers and the party workers are with Siddaramaiah.

K.S. Shivaram, President of Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum, State convener Yogesh Uppar, Lokesh Kumar Madapura, H.S. Prakash, Ravi Nazarbad, Sunil Narayan, Mangala, Rajesh, Nazeer and others were present.

BJP stages protest demanding CM’s resignation

Welcoming the verdict of High Court, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Party office in city yesterday.

Addressing the protesters, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Narayanaswamy said, when we took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, against corruption at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Siddaramaiah had the chance to take corrective steps. Instead, he moved Court against Governor’s order. Following the HC judgment, the corruption in Congress is also unravelled, constricting the CM to step down within the ambit of law.

Former MLA N. Mahesh also addressed the gathering.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA and Chamarajanagar BJP President C.S. Niranjan Kumar, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, BJP Rural Committee President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Shivakumar, former Deputy Mayor Shylendra, leaders Cable Mahesh, Jogi Manju, Giridhar and others took part in the protest.