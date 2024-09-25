Prashanth carries Wooden Howdah successfully
News

Prashanth carries Wooden Howdah successfully

September 25, 2024

Public restricted from coming close to jumbos

Mysuru: With Dasara festival commencing from Oct. 3, Dasara jumbos are being trained to make them familiar with the Jumboo Savari route, get them accustomed to the sound and noise of vehicles and carrying weight.

Yesterday, 51-year-old Dasara elephant Prashanth carried the Wooden Howdah and walked successfully on the Jumboo Savari route from the Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Prashanth was flanked by Kumki elephants, Lakshmi and Hiranya.

Apart from Golden Howdah carrier Captain Abhimanyu, other male elephants are also being trained in carrying weight by the Forest Department.

Public restricted

Public have been restricted from venturing close to the elephants to click photos.

As a safety measure, except for Forest and Police personnel, no one is being allowed to go close to the elephants while training is being provided to them.

As complaints of many going close to the elephants to click selfies and to make reels were heard, the Police and Forest personnel have imposed restriction on public from venturing close to Dasara jumbos.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching