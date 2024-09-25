Prashanth carries Wooden Howdah successfully

September 25, 2024

Public restricted from coming close to jumbos

Mysuru: With Dasara festival commencing from Oct. 3, Dasara jumbos are being trained to make them familiar with the Jumboo Savari route, get them accustomed to the sound and noise of vehicles and carrying weight.

Yesterday, 51-year-old Dasara elephant Prashanth carried the Wooden Howdah and walked successfully on the Jumboo Savari route from the Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Prashanth was flanked by Kumki elephants, Lakshmi and Hiranya.

Apart from Golden Howdah carrier Captain Abhimanyu, other male elephants are also being trained in carrying weight by the Forest Department.

Public restricted

Public have been restricted from venturing close to the elephants to click photos.

As a safety measure, except for Forest and Police personnel, no one is being allowed to go close to the elephants while training is being provided to them.

As complaints of many going close to the elephants to click selfies and to make reels were heard, the Police and Forest personnel have imposed restriction on public from venturing close to Dasara jumbos.