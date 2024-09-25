A fantastic order; we were prepared for it: T.J. Abraham

September 25, 2024

Regardless of which Court CM Siddaramaiah approaches, he will lose: Snehamayi Krishna

Bengaluru: Advocate and RTI activist T.J. Abraham has welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s writ petition, which challenged the prosecution order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

A bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna upheld the Governor’s decision to authorise a probe into Abraham’s complaint. Reacting to the verdict, a pleased Abraham called it a “fantastic order.”

“By the law, everything required has been addressed. The order is a summary, but when expanded, it will encompass all the necessary points. I am confident that the judge reviewed multiple judgments from across the country to arrive at this conclusion. It’s a fantastic order, and we were prepared for it,” the RTI activist stated.

Clears way for legal action

Abraham’s lawyer, Rangnath Reddy, further clarified the verdict: “Firstly, the Chief Minister’s petition has been dismissed. The learned Single Judge confirmed that the approval sought under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Abraham is lawful, and the Governor’s approval has been upheld.”

Reddy continued, “Secondly, the facts presented in the complaint warrant an investigation. Thirdly, any private citizen can seek approval under Section 17A from the competent authority.” He emphasised that all of the petitioners’ contentions were thoroughly examined by the Court.

This ruling clears the way for legal action, including the potential filing of an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, heightening the pressure on him to step down. Meanwhile, the Siddaramaiah camp is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s order.

‘Truth has prevailed’

Reacting to the High Court’s decision, complainant Snehamayi Krishna expressed satisfaction, stating, “Truth has prevailed.” He welcomed the ruling, emphasising that the Court has upheld the Governor’s legal authority to grant approval for the investigation. “The High Court has affirmed the Governor’s order as legally valid, and we fully welcome the verdict,” he said.

Snehamayi Krishna further claimed that Siddaramaiah’s involvement in illegal activities had been highlighted in Court. “The Honourable Court has found strong evidence against the Chief Minister. Regardless of which Court Siddaramaiah approaches, he will lose,” he remarked confidently.