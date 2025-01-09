Leopard scare at Infosys Campus: Combing operation continues on ninth day today

January 9, 2025

Mysuru: The combing operation to trace and capture the elusive leopard which was spotted in the early hours of Dec. 31 at the Infosys campus in city has continued on the ninth day today with employees, apart from those staying in the campus working from their homes.

Following the spotting of the leopard, Forest Department staff, along with Leopard Task Force (LTF) and Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel began combing the campus to capture the leopard but in vain.

Two cages were placed in the campus, 22 camera traps were installed and even a drone equipped with a thermal camera was deployed, but the leopard continued to evade capture, adding to the challenges faced by the Forest Department.

It is learnt that employees staying at hostels in the campus have been instructed not to move around in the dark, not to venture out or sit in parks, use a particular path to go to the work place and come back to the hostel and not to leave the doors of hostel buildings and rooms open.

The Forest Department staff along with Infosys security personnel are patrolling the campus continuously as an effort to trace the elusive leopard and the combing operation is being continued.