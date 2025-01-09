Life, science of ageing, death and beyond… Nobel Laureate explores the mysteries of ageing

January 9, 2025

Mysuru: In the natural course of evolution, it is predetermined that all living beings have a specific lifespan. According to scientific research, death occurs when the functioning of the body’s organs ceases. Efforts to extend the human lifespan are ongoing, but tangible results remain elusive, said Nobel Prize-winning Molecular Biologist Venki Ramakrishnan.

Speaking about his recent book, ‘Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and Longevity’ at an interactive session organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri, Mysuru, last evening, he remarked that all living beings must inevitably face death after birth. “We know how death occurs, but ongoing research seeks to unravel why it happens,” he said.

The session explored the science behind ageing and mortality, and if anything can be done to alter these natural processes. Venki Ramakrishnan highlighted the revolutionary strides in biology that are reshaping our understanding of why some species live longer than others.

As a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and former President of the Royal Society, Venki Ramakrishnan offered an engaging exploration of cutting-edge scientific efforts to extend lifespan by altering human biology. He also posed thought-provoking questions about whether death might serve a necessary biological purpose and the potential social and ethical implications of pursuing eternal life.

Protein production and lifespan

“No human has lived beyond 122 years,” he noted, explaining that the body’s proteins, ribosomes, mitochondria and mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) play a key role in determining lifespan. “We live as long as our body retains the ability to produce and deactivate proteins. As we age, our protein production capacity diminishes, bringing us closer to death. Thousands of cells die even while we are at rest,” he explained.

“While medical advances can help manage diseases and maintain health, ageing and death remain inevitable,” the Nobel Laureate emphasised.

He also debunked myths about longevity, stating that those who lived exceptionally long lives did not follow any strict regimen. “Research has proven that sleep, moderate food intake and exercise are the only factors that can extend lifespan,” he said adding “Death occurs when vital organs cease to function, but remarkably, organs like the kidneys, heart and liver can be donated to others even after death.”

“I think that living forever is a mirage. Firstly, even if scientists can address some of the causes of ageing, these measures will never be perfect and eventually, we will age and die,” he noted.

Investments in longevity

Venki Ramakrishnan also highlighted global investments in lifespan extension, particularly in South Korea and China, where over 700 companies are channelling billions of dollars into research. Efforts include experiments such as transferring blood from younger individuals to older ones to reverse ageing.

“Despite these efforts, no significant breakthroughs have been achieved,” he noted. “People desire wealth in youth and youth when they have wealth. The universal dream is to escape death. While research to prevent death continues, the timeline for success remains uncertain.”

The session was moderated by Prof. C. Naganna, former Director of Prasaranga, University of Mysore and Dr. Mewa Singh, Conservation Biologist. Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder-Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and others were present.

Not revealing innate talent

Many knowledgeable researchers are hesitant to showcase their inherent talents. Instead, they often focus on revisiting established topics. While India has exceptionally talented scientists achieving remarkable results with limited resources, much of their unique potential remains untapped. Indian scientists possess the ability to excel globally. They should shift their focus toward advancing life sciences, understanding animal behaviour and addressing pressing environmental challenges. —Nobel Prize-winning Biologist Venki Ramakrishnan