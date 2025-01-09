Nod for Rs. 223 crore additional works on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

January 9, 2025

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha announced that Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved two key projects worth approximately Rs. 223 crore for the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

In a press statement, Simha highlighted that the Highway was inaugurated without completing essential entry and exit works and other infrastructure at certain locations.

“During my tenure as MP, I had submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking Rs. 1,251 crore for additional works, including proper entry and exit points, underpasses at specific locations, and the construction of foot overbridges,” he stated.

Simha recalled that during Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Mysuru in March 2024 to inspect the Highway, a request was made to approve the proposed budget. However, Prathap Simha mentioned that after losing out on the ticket to contest he was unable to follow up on the project.

Acknowledging the urgent need for additional work, he noted that the project costs were subsequently revised to Rs. 711 crore. These works include road expansion near the Panchamukhi Ganesha Temple and rest area projects such as hotels and fuel stations.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approved the revised project plan in December 2023. “Today, in New Delhi, I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to emphasise the importance of two critical projects worth Rs. 223 crore and I am pleased to announce that they have received his approval,” Simha said.