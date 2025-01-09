HDK presses for fast-tracking of Highway projects in Karnataka

January 9, 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who also represents the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, met Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi and held a meeting with regard to fast-tracking for highway projects in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy is said to have discussed about the Highway projects in Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and other districts.

He also highlighted the condition of the Mandya bypass road which needed immediate attention considering the number of accidents being reported on a regular basis apart from development of all junctions adjoining NH 275 in Mandya district.

The Union Ministers discussed about development of Jeevargi-Chamarajanagar Highway near Pandavapura and Kirangur, Kuppam-Bangarpet-Kolar-Chintamani highway, Gajanana Circle (Chintamani) – Chelur Highway, NH 69 connecting Hosakote – H Cross- Chintamani, from NH 42 connecting NH 75 through Hosakote – Gounipalli – Sreenivasapura. Gadkari assured close personal attention to projects, committing to address highlighted issues promptly.