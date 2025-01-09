Tirupati stampede: Six devotees dead, several injured

January 9, 2025

Nirmala, one of the victims belongs to Ballari in Karnataka; AP Government announces Rs. 25 lakh compensation

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Six devotees were killed and several others were injured in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens in Tirupati yesterday. The devotees had queued up to secure tickets to have the special darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy through Vaikunta Dwara on account of Vaikunta Ekadashi atop Tirumala tomorrow (Jan. 10).

The deceased were identified as Rajani (47), Lavanya (40), Santhi (34), all from Visakhapatnam, B. Naidubabu (51) from Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, Nirmala (50) from Ballari in Karnataka and Malliga (49) from Salem in Tamil Nadu. The injured were admitted to Ruia Government Hospital and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati.

District Collector Venkateswrulu told media persons that 41 people were admitted to SVIMS and Ruia Hospital and 22 had been discharged as they recuperated. “Three persons are undergoing treatment as they suffered fractures. All the injured are out of danger,” he added.

TTD Board Chairman B.R. Naidu along with Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy visited the Hospital. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirupati this afternoon and collected information from the officials. He is scheduled to meet the injured later in the day today.

In a post on X, Naidu called the incident “deeply disturbing” and expressed shock at the loss of lives during the rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tokens.

He directed officials to provide urgent relief and ensure better medical treatment for the injured. The CM stated he is in constant touch with the district administration and TTD authorities besides closely monitoring the situation.

According to Police, the stampede took place when DSP Ramana Kumar opened the gate to help a woman who was suffering from breathlessness. But a large number of devotees, who were waiting there, thought the gate was opened to issue tokens and rushed toward the gate which led to stampede.

The Chief Minister directed Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, V. Anita and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to rush to Tirupati and monitor the situation. The officials set up a control room in Tirupati with phone number 08772236007 to provide information about the injured and the deceased to the relatives.

Andhra Government announces compensation

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Government announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Government also promised medical services to the injured besides conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

President Murmu and PM Modi offer condolence

President Droupadi Murmu today expressed concern over the death of victims in the accident. “Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,”Murmu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic stampede that occurred near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

PM Modi stated that the State Government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi.”