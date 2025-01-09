Mysuru development: CM to chair meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow

January 9, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting with Mysuru’s elected representatives to discuss development projects and other district issues. The meeting is scheduled to take place at his Home Office ‘Krishna,’ in Bengaluru on Jan. 10 at 10 am.

The office of Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar confirmed the meeting. Yaduveer had recently met the Chief Minister along with Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, urging the CM’s intervention in expediting key development projects.

All Mysuru MLAs and MLCs have been notified about the meeting. Expressing gratitude, Yaduveer said, “I had urged the CM to convene a meeting to address Mysuru’s development. I am delighted that he has responded swiftly to my appeal.”

The meeting will address several development priorities for Mysuru district, including expansion of Mysore Airport, establishment of an international cricket stadium, boosting industries, road and national highway improvements, basic infrastructure projects and advancing railway connectivity

Invitations of the meeting have been sent to Ministers Dr. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, MLAs Ravishankar, G.D. Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda and Tanveer Sait, MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Madhu G. Madegowda, Vivekananda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri will also attend the meeting.