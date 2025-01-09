Siridhanya Nadige marks Millets Festival

January 9, 2025

Mysuru: A District-level Millets Festival (Siridhanya Habba) and Millets Producers and Vendors Workshop was organised at P. Kalingarao Ganamantapa in Dasara Exhibition Grounds premises here this morning.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, who spoke after inaugurating the event, said, “‘Siri’ means richness, prosperity and a grain with such richness is essential for everyone. From rice to every millet is rich in nutrients and calcium. With globalisation, usage of millets had come down, however, again millets are gaining popularity.”

“Earlier there was no proper processing/ storage facility for farm produce but now we have good technology support. This helps farmers in selling their produce when they get the right price,” she added.

She also stressed on more usage of millets and appreciated women’s role in the cultivation of millets.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who too spoke, said that role of farmers, soldiers and teachers is very important.

Stating that anything can be duplicated but not grains and blood, he said, “Prominence should be given to farmers who provide us rice. Hence, agriculture should be included in the industrial sector. This will make farmers get good price for their produce.”

“Farmers should get subsidised loan facility. Due to this, farmers should engage in agricultural activities more often. Farmers are flocking to the city because they are not getting the right price for their produce. In this background, the Government should formulate many programmes in favour of farmers,” he concluded.

Earlier, a Siridhanya Nadige (Millets Walk) was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds which was flagged off by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.