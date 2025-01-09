Minister’s personal tasks during MUDA Office hours

January 9, 2025

Five MUDA officers distribute invitations of Byrathi Suresh’s son’s wedding in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a striking display of political allegiance, several officers from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) were observed this morning distributing wedding invitations of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh’s son to various Government Offices. Suresh, a powerful figure in the Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet, had five MUDA officers specially deputed for the task.

The incident raised questions about the extent of political influence over bureaucratic affairs. What was meant to be a private family event was turned into an official affair, with public servants stepping in to ensure that invitations were delivered to Government officers in Mysuru.

Notably, the invitations were being distributed during office hours, when MUDA officers are expected to focus on serving the public. Star of Mysore observed the five officers carrying large bags filled with invites for the wedding of Sanjay Suresh and Apoorva (daughter of MLA S.R. Vishwanath), set to take place on Feb. 6 and 7 at the Tripura Vasini venue, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The invitations, artistically designed as colourful booklets, were heavy enough to require large bags for transport.

The officers had already visited the Tahsildar Office after distributing invites at MUDA and were heading to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to invite the Commissioner.

As the MCC’s pre-budget meeting was underway, the MUDA officers waited in the visitors’ chamber near the Commissioner’s Office. Once the media caught wind of the situation, the officers quickly retreated to the MCC Commissioner’s Office, where the bags of invitations were left in a room that was subsequently locked till the media personnel left the place.

This spectacle raised concerns about the blurring of lines between public duties and political favouritism, with questions raised on the ethics of using Government resources for personal tasks.