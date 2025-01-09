No financial discussion in MCC pre-budget meeting

January 9, 2025

Focuses on regular grievances, civic problems

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) held a pre-budget meeting this morning at its Old Council Hall, inviting opinions from former Mayors, Corporators, Associations, voluntary organisations and other stakeholders.

However, the meeting, chaired by MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, veered off course and turned into a platform for airing routine civic grievances, with little focus on budget-related discussions.

Participants raised issues such as poor roads, drainage systems and water supply, overshadowing crucial topics like tax collections, available money, last year’s budget performance and future financial strategies. The meeting concluded without decisions on the financial framework or plans for the upcoming budget.

The meeting drew sharp criticism for failing to address key financial and planning issues.

Despite a few remarks on streamlining tax collection and introducing e-Khata for revenue layouts, there was no substantial discussion on future plans or last year’s financial performance.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan criticised the meeting as a waste of time and resources, stating, “MCC has no clarity on tax collection targets, project allocations or actual expenditures. If there’s no money, what’s the point of such a meeting?”

Bus Stand shifting

Mysore Industries Association (MIA) Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain strongly opposed the proposal to shift the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand to the Bannimantap KSRTC Depot land. He suggested relocating it to Government land along the Outer Ring Road for better accessibility and to avoid exacerbating congestion in Bannimantap.

Jain also proposed that the existing City Bus Stand be moved to the Sub-Urban Bus Stand’s current location, streamlining operations. “Shifting the Sub-Urban Bus Stand to Bannimantap will create chaos within two years, defeating the purpose of decongestion,” he said.

The meeting highlighted ongoing dissatisfaction with MCC’s approach, with stakeholders urging a clearer vision and actionable plans for the city’s development.

e-Khatas, revenue layouts

Former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath suggested streamlining e-Khatas for revenue layout properties where MCC does not generate revenue despite providing civic amenities. She also raised concerns about the disruptions caused by the Piped Natural Gas project, citing improperly closed trenches and damage to water pipelines and other connections during gas pipeline work.

Former Mayor Shivakumar proposed that MCC complete all documentation, tax collection, and other revenue-related tasks before accepting layouts developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Former Deputy Mayor Mahadevappa pointed out corruption issues faced by residents of revenue layouts when addressing grievances with MCC.

Former Mayor Dakshinamurthy highlighted the existence of 49 illegal layouts in Mysuru where MCC has provided civic amenities and called for the regularisation of e-Khatas in these layouts to boost property tax revenue.

Other attendees included former Mayors R. Lingappa, B.L. Bhyrappa, Rajeshwari, P. Vishwanath Srikantaiah, Mysore Grahakara Parishat Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy, MCC Deputy Commissioner K.J. Sindhu, Additional Commissioner Kusuma Kumari, DC (Revenue) Somashekar and Chief Accounts Officer Shwetha.