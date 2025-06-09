Activists seek Rs. 5 crore compensation for victims

June 9, 2025

Mysuru: Former MLA and Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj and members held a protest in front of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) here yesterday, demanding Rs. 5 crore compensation for the families of 11 people who were killed in the stampede incident that occurred in front of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.

The protesters demanded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs. 2 crore, State Government to release Rs. 1 crore and RCB to release Rs. 2 crore to the families of each 11 people who were killed in the incident.

Stating that the State Government was responsible for the incident, Vatal Nagaraj expressed that the suspension of Police officers had brought the moral down of the Department and demanded the State Government to come out with a proper explanation for action initiated against them and demanded the State Government to revoke their suspension immediately.

Demanding for the ban of RCB team from IPL, Vatal Nagaraj said a thorough investigation must be held to bring those responsible to justice. He also pressed for the ban of IPL stating that it was nothing but a gambling den.

Activists Shivashankar, Parthasarathy, Tejas, Lokesh Gowda, Suresh and others were present.

‘State Government not responsible’

Meanwhile, KPCC Co-ordinator and Karnataka Samvidhana Samrakshana Horata Samithi State President N. Bhaskar said that State Government cannot be held responsible for the stampede incident as KSCA or RCB do not come under the purview of the State Government.

“The 11 people who died were the victims of conspiracy to tarnish the image of the State Government,” he said.

Expressing his doubts, Bhaskar said, even before the IPL finals was held, KSCA had written a letter to State Government seeking permission and Police security for the victory celebrations. “Following this, the State Government was misguided and Governor, Chief Minister, Dy.CM, Ministers were forced to take part in the felicitation event. If Government had rejected to the event, people would have termed the Government as anti-RCB,” he added.

Demanding for CBI investigation against KSCA and RCB, Bhaskar said that apart from compensation, KSCA must provide jobs to kins of those killed in the stampede.