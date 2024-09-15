Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu district on Oct. 17

September 15, 2024

Madikeri: The Annual Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will occur on Oct. 17 (Thursday) at 7.40 am in the auspicious Tula Lagna as per the Hindu almanac on Tula Sankramana Day.

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes up from Brahmakundike in front of the Kalyani at the predetermined time.

The authorities of Sri Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery Temple have announced the date of this year’s Theerthodbhava. The temple authorities are gearing up for this important occasion.

On the occasion of Theerthodbhava, rituals such as rice being poured to ‘Pathaya’ (Tula Lagna) of Sri Bhagandeshwara Swamy Temple at Bhagamandala will be held as per tradition on Sept. 26 at 8.35 am.

Oct. 4 (10.21 am): ‘Ajna Muhurtha’ will be held at ‘Vruschika Lagna’; Oct.14 (1.35 am): Placing of ‘Akshaya Patra’ (Dhanur Lagna); 04.15 pm, offering boxes will be placed (Kumbha Lagna).