BJP MLA Munirathna arrested for threatening contractor

September 15, 2024

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Munirathna was arrested yesterday in connection with two FIRs being lodged against him for alleged harassment, threats and casteist abuse.

“We have taken him into custody. He was detained in Kolar and brought to Bengaluru, after which he has been formally arrested in connection with the cases filed against him,” a senior police officer said.

Advocate Sadananda, representing the BJP MLA and former Minister, said the allegations were far from the truth and added there was no evidence. Munirathna was arrested at Nangali village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district. Police said that he was trying to escape to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The Police tracked him through his phone location. After making the arrest, Kolar Police handed over Munirathna’s custody to the Bengaluru Police. Police said that he would be presented in Court while further legal action would also be initiated.

Case Background

In his complaint, Cheluvaraju, a BBMP contractor, alleged that initially, Munirathna had demanded Rs. 20 lakh in 2021 from him over a solid waste disposal contract. However, despite making that payment for getting 10 auto trippers for a waste management contract, he was not sanctioned those vehicles by the civic body.

According to the FIR, Cheluvaraju was being repeatedly harassed by the MLA who allegedly verbally abused him and also physically assaulted him. In the complaint, he further alleged that the MLA did not allow him to execute his work and had even slapped him in September 2023.

Along with the MLA, three others, including Government officials, were also named in the FIR for allegedly threatening, abusing and harassing the contractor. He also alleged that because of the repeated harassment, he even thought of ending his life, it said.

Cheluvaraju has also released an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and the accused MLA. According to Police, the second FIR has been filed against the MLA on the complaint of a BBMP corporator who alleged that the MLA hurled casteist abuse, insulted his caste and family.

The FIR was registered under SC and the ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the Police.

Later, Munirathna in a video statement said that the allegations against him are “far from truth.”

“For the last 15 years there have been no allegations by a contractor or from the public that Munirathna has used derogatory language. After the Lok Sabha polls and results, conspiracies have been planned against me,” he said.