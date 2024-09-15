Route march, bike rally to ensure security

September 15, 2024

Mysuru: In a proactive measure to maintain law and order ahead of Eid-Milad on Sept. 16 (tomorrow), City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar led a route march through key areas of the city last evening. The march was held to ensure security among people about the Police presence.

The march covered prominent roads within the Lashkar Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla and Narasimharaja Police Station limits.

The teams conducted a route march through key areas within the Police Stations’ jurisdiction to monitor and maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Law & Order, M. Muthuraj and DCP – Crime & Traffic S. Jahnavi briefed the Commissioner on the security measures in place to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival.

Officers and staff were briefed on the training and instructions to maintain peace and harmony.

The Police Commissioner expressed her satisfaction with the proceedings, emphasising the importance of proactive measures to ensure the safety of the community during significant religious events.

After the route march, Police teams, led by the Commissioner, took out a bike rally covering several city areas late in the evening. Following the march, Seema Latkar urged peaceful festivities. Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, Inspector Lakshmikanth Talwar, and other officials were present.