Munirathna drops movie ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’

March 20, 2023

Mandya: Minister and film producer Munirathna, who had recently registered the movie title ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’ with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, has done a U-turn this morning and announced that he will not make the movie.

This announcement came after Munirathna met Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji in Mandya this morning. Munirathna had registered the movie title — based on Vokkaliga chieftains — under his production house Vrushabhavati Productions.

The announcement of the movie led to a political slugfest in the Mysuru region over the claim that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda were the brave warriors who killed Tipu Sultan.

The movie, for which the shooting was supposed to begin on May 18, assumed great significance due to the Assembly elections which are around the corner.

Munirathna has produced big-budget movies like ‘Kurukshetra’ and ‘Raktha Kaneeru’, and was facing the heat for registering the title.

As the controversy erupted, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji summoned Munirathna to the Vishwamanava Education Institute at Kommerahalli in Mandya today. After the talks with the Seer, Munirathna told reporters that he has dropped the movie-making idea as he does not want to hurt the sentiments of the people.

“I had thought to fix the ‘muhurta’ of the big-ticket movie on May 14 and I have got a few records of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. I have conveyed to the Swamiji that I have no intention to hurt anyone. The Seer just told me to examine the truth and historical facts before making the movie,” he said.

“I have promised the Swamiji that I will not make the movie at any cost and the idea has been shelved,” he added.

Even the Vokkaligara Sangha had taken objection to the making of the movie based on the two characters and was planning a massive protest on the issue.