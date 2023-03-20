Water crisis grips Chamundi Hill

March 20, 2023

Works to lay new pipeline stopped since three years

Mysore/Mysuru: With the works to lay new pipeline to supply adequate drinking water atop Chamundi Hill coming to a standstill since three years, the decades-old acute water scarcity problem atop Chamundi Hill is haunting the residents of the Hill this summer too.

A mega drinking water project that was sanctioned in July 2017 was implemented in 2019 at the foot and atop Chamundi Hill by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB). The Rs. 6.95 crore project was to cater the demands of population growth and the devotees visiting the Hill till 2050.

But the works to lay new pipeline stopped three years ago and about 2,000 people residing in 500 to 600 houses atop the Hill are now reeling under severe shortage of water.

There are four water tanks constructed in the multi-level parking building and not a drop of water can be seen in these tanks. Due to summer, there are chances of fire atop the Hill and with severe shortage of water, it has become difficult for fire extinguishing vehicles to refill the tanks with water when they arrive to douse fire, said a staff manning the parking lot.

A Fire and Emergency Services Department staff said that a forest fire took place a few days ago atop Chamundi Hill and we found it difficult to douse the fire. “When we connected the pipes to douse the fire by drawing water from the tanks in the multi-level parking building, there was not a single drop of water in the tank. We had to fetch water from the foot of the Hill, which delayed the extinguishing operation. If water is made available atop the Hill, it will be easy for us to refill tanks and prevent fire from spreading further,” the staff added.

“The works to replace the previous six inches pipeline with 12 inches pipeline was taken up and most of the works have been completed except for 250 mts. near Rajendra Vilas Palace atop the Hill. As we did not get the permission to lay the new pipeline, the works have been stopped. If permission is given and the works get completed, there will be no problem for water atop Chamundi Hill,” said an Engineer of Ports & Inland Water Transport Department.

He further said that water would be pumped from the pumping station at the foot of the Hill to the tank near Nandi statue and using another pump, water from the tank will be pumped atop the Hill.

“There are Ground-Level Reservoirs constructed atop the Hill and there is an increase in the number of devotees visiting the Temple during Ashada maasa every year. With scarcity of water, devotees are also facing the problem,” the Engineer said.