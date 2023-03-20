MLA asks officials to solve citizens’ problems at earliest

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Officials of the District Administration have come to your village. Tell them your problems and get them solved. Officials should solve the problems of the citizens at the earliest,” said Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halliya Kade’ programme organised by the District Administration at Kallur Naganahalli village Yelwal Hobli of Mysuru taluk on Saturday.

Exhorting officials to solve the problems, grievances and complaints received by the villagers during the programme quickly, the MLA asked the Hosakote Hospital Doctor to visit Kalur village at least once in a week and conduct health check-ups to the needy. He also asked KSRTC officials to arrange buses at prescribed time for students to commute easily to their schools and colleges.

MLA also directed officials to solve the problems of garbage disposal, power distribution, grants to build houses for poor people and also other problems related to lands of the farmers and the other public problems of Anandur village.

Tahsildar Girish, who too spoke, asked all the youngsters above 18 years to get their Voter Id cards. “If any corrections to be made in the Voter ID, then visit to the nearest GramOne Centre. For other information relating to Voter Id cards, people can call Voter Helpline Toll Free No: 1950,” he said.

Stating that of late, people of rural area are getting attracted to urban life, Girish opined that rural life is better and more peaceful than urban life. Everyone should develop human values and a life without values is a waste.

“Parents must not pamper their children instead make them a responsible citizen,” he suggested and asked villagers to visit GramOne Centres to avail Government facilities instead of seeking help from middlemen.

At the meeting, with District officials, the villagers aired their grievances by submitting applications. Their problems covered a wide of range of issues including drinking water problem, power connections, land encroachment issue, street light, letter of cultivation, land seeking houses under Ashraya Scheme, Khata for their houses and among others.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Director of Land Records Department Meghana, Panchayat Development Officer Girish and Taluk-level officials of various Departments and villagers participated in the programme.