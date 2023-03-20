Competitions, workshop mark World Sparrow Day in city

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An awareness event titled “I am still alive. Help me,” to save sparrows in urban space, marking the World Sparrow Day, was organised jointly by Jeev Daya Jain Charity and People For Animals (PFA) at CITB Choultry, opposite MRC Eye Hospital, Siddarthanagar in city yesterday.

World Sparrow Day is celebrated on Mar. 20 every year and yesterday, an event was organised to celebrate the day of the most ubiquitous bird on our planet, which is one of the oldest companions of human beings.

This year, the World Sparrow Day-2023 event was organised with the theme ‘I Love Sparrows’ and the main aim of the day is to convey the message of conservation of House Sparrows and other common birds.

Several activities marked the event to raise awareness about House Sparrow (Passer domesticus) and the challenges and danger it is facing.

As many as 35 students, despite exam season, attended the awareness event enthusiastically and participated in a leaf craft competition organised for children aged between 10 and 14 years on animals and birds and a painting contest for those aged 15 to 18 years on the topic of sparrow conservation.

A video on sparrow conservation created and easily narrated by Jeev Daya Jain Charity Founder-Person Kokila Jain was screened. The video was all about how the population of House Sparrow that was once the most common bird in the ecosystem has declined over the past few years in both rural and urban habitats.

The narrator explains about the reason for their decline in population due to increase in pollution, urbanisation, vanishing ecological resources, global warming and electromagnetic radiation released by mobile, internet and TV signals.

Sparrow Board Game

A Sparrow Board Game similar to ‘Snake and Ladder Game’ designed by Kokila Jain was released by Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, who was the chief guest for the day. The Sparrow Board Game is similar to the Snake and Ladder game where Sparrows fall down if they come in contact with mobile, Telephone or TV signals (similar to a person who comes down when he is bit by a snake). The Sparrow is safe only if it finds a tree or a water pond where it can rest.

‘I’m still alive Save Me’ photo booth

‘I’m still alive. Save Me,” a photo booth was installed at the venue with messages to create awareness about the need of sparrow conservation. Speaking to Star of Mysore Kokila Jain said that as most of the people have the habit of clicking pictures, selfies where ever they go, a photo booth was installed specially to attract them to click pictures there where they share among their peer group. “By doing this, it will bring individuals and youngsters interested in conservation of sparrows and urban biodiversity together. Uniting a lot of people for one cause brings a lot of changes in the society and helps in conserving sparrows,” she said.

‘Do It Yourself’

A workshop ‘Do It Yourself’ eco-friendly feeders was also organised where the children were taught how to prepare an eco-friendly feeder using a coconut shell. Attractive bird-houses from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were kept on display-cum-sale on the occasion.

Winners: The following are the winners of Leaf craft contest: M. Mahimashree – 1st prize, Manasvi – 2nd prize and Dhaivik – 3rd prize; Painting contest: L. Florence – 1st prize, M.M. Chandana – 2nd prize and Thanushree – 3rd prize.

International Bharatiya Jain Milan Vice-President Prasanna Kumar Jain, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Chief Secretary Gautam Salecha and Karnataka Unit of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) Vice-President Prakash Gulecha participated as the guests on the occasion. PFA Managing Trustee Savita Nagbhushan, parents and others were present.