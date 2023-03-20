MLA launches dispatch of house allotment letters to beneficiaries

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that K.R. Constituency is regarded as the Assembly Segment which distributed the most number of houses and sites to the shelter less, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that 6,207 allotment letters will be issued to beneficiaries, which comes as an Ugadi festival gift for the people of the Constituency.

He was speaking after launching the dispatch of allotment letters to beneficiaries of Ashraya houses by Post at a programme organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here on Sunday.

Noting that the ‘Housing for All’ Scheme was first launched in K.R. Constituency 11 years ago, Ramdas said land was purchased for the purpose at Lalitadripura, Gurur and Malalawadi. But the purchased land came under litigation in Courts which impeded speedy implementation of the ambitious Housing Project, that was aimed at providing houses to over 6,000 shelter less people.

Asserting that K.R. Assembly Constituency has the distinction of distributing the maximum number of houses and sites to eligible beneficiaries among all Assembly Segments in the country, Ramdas said that he has been working overtime to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Housing for All initiative.

Asserting that all beneficiaries would get houses in another six months, the MLA said it has also been planned to issue Title Deeds for the houses by the end of next year. He assured of constructing the houses in a most organised manner and with all civic amenities in place. Ramdas also highlighted the various Government Housing Schemes and other Welfare Schemes that are in place for the poor.

Mayor Shivakumar who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that MLA Ramdas had earlier distributed over 10,000 Ahsraya Houses in the Constituency. Now he is distributing houses to over 6,200 beneficiaries which has realised the dreams of the shelter less people of owning a house in the city.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar too spoke.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK)Chairman M. Shivakumar, MCC Additional DC Roopa, Corporators B.V. Manjunath, Chayadevi, Sowmya Umesh and Asha Nagamurthy, Ashraya Samiti members Vidya Urs, Hemanth Kumar, B. Gowri, Hansraj Jain, Peetambara Swamy, Satyamurthy, Sushruth and others were present.