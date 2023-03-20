Central Government Health Scheme Unit opened at JSS Hospital
News

Central Government Health Scheme Unit opened at JSS Hospital

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “A Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Unit for Central Government employees and pensioners  was inaugurated at JSS Hospital in city and those who are eligible must make a good use of this service,” said retired IAS Officer S.P. Shadaksharaswamy after inaugurating the unit recently.

“Employees, pensioners and their dependents can make use of the facility which provides medical services. Till now, only Bengaluru hospitals were identified to provide this service. Now, Mysuru’s JSS Hospital hosts a Clinic and Referral Centre. Except Bengaluru, CGHS is not implemented in any other hospitals of the State and it was inevitable for patients to go to Bengaluru to avail CGHS. A unit has now been opened in Mysuru and all should make use of this,” advised Shadaksharaswamy.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Vinit Kumar, who spoke on the occasion, said that Mysuru’s JSS Hospital  is a model hospital and employees, pensioners of Central Government and their dependents should make use of this Health Scheme.

JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. C.P. Madhu, who also spoke on the occasion, said that JSS Hospital is the only Hospital in the city to give medical services under CGHS.

Patients should first contact CGHS Welfare Centre and bring Reference Slip. Cashless Medical services will be provided later for those pensioners who are mentioned in the Referral Letter. About 20,000 pensioners and 12,000 working employees come under the ambit of CGHS.

Central Government Retired Employees Association Secretary P.M. Parameshwaraiah, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, R. Mahesh and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching