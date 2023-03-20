Men must help women become achievers: Retd. CFTRI scientist

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Renu Agarwal, retired Chief Scientist of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, said: “Gender disparity has reduced, but still remains to be eradicated. Without eradication of gender disparity, women cannot become independent.”

She was speaking during International Women’s Day celebrations organised at The Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysore Local Centre, on JLB Road here on Mar. 8.

“For the last two decades, women have been fighting for equality. Though she has been working in various levels in the society, there has been a fall in rate of gender inequality, but remains to be eradicated, without which women cannot become independent,” said Renu Agarwal.

Even though women are in the forefront in all the fields of the society, she has failed to get the due space for the constant harassment. The men at home should cooperate for the women to achieve progress in their area of interest on their own. We should change our way of thinking and encourage her growth, added Renu Agarwal.

The women should imbibe positive qualities, overcome challenges and become achievers. More the women come forward in life, the harassment of women can be addressed to a larger extent. We are not feminists, but will fight for respect and equality, she said.

IEI Mysore Local Centre Chairman B.S. Prabhakara, Secretary H.S. Suresh Babu, Office-bearers Kavitha, K.R. Vidyashree and H.M. Sujatha were present.