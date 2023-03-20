National Safety Day-2023: Best Industrial Safety Practices Competition held

March 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the 52nd National Safety Day Celebration-2023, the Best Industrial Safety Practices Competition was organised by the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Mysuru Divisions, in association with Mysore HR Forum and the Department of Business Administration, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, recently at the Department of MBA, VVCE.

The competition was held for registered factories of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Divisions. Around 20 plus Factories took part in the competition.

The competition was inaugurated by chief guest R.K. Parthasarathy, Joint Director of Factories, Mysuru Region.

M.S. Mahadev, Deputy Director of Factories, Mysuru; M.K. Umesh, Senior Assistant Director of Factories, Mysuru; Dr. P.S.V. Balaji Rao, Head, Department of Business Administration; B.M. Goutham, Head HRIR, Radico Mysuru and Dr. Malegowda, Orthopaedic Surgeon, ESI, Mysuru, were the guests of honour on the occasion.