MCC sets Feb. 25 deadline for e-Aasthi document corrections

February 18, 2025

Property owners can access draft e-Aasthi records online

Mysuru: Property owners within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits can now view and download a draft copy of their e-Aasthi certificate by entering their property details on http://aasthikanaja.karnatakasmartcity.in/kmf24/

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Asif Tanveer announced this in a press note following directions to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State to provide property owners with Form 2/3 through e-Aasthi software.

Property owners can verify their e-Khata records on the dedicated website and download a draft copy. If any corrections are needed, they must submit the required documents to their respective MCC Zonal Office by Feb. 25 to rectify their records.

ULBs will publish property details on the official website for verification. In case of discrepancies, necessary documents can be submitted to the respective ULBs for corrections.

Additionally, in a relief to property owners whose properties are not legalised amendments are being made to allow the issuance of khatas for unauthorised properties. This move will enable such property owners to pay taxes, obtain e-Khata, and address long-standing issues related to property records, the MCC Commissioner’s note said.

Property owners must visit their respective ULB office with documents such as a registered sale deed, current property tax receipt, Encumbrance Certificate (EC) and Aadhaar card. An e-Khata will be issued within seven days of submission.

Helplines will also be set up in Urban Local Bodies for the assistance of the public. The Urban Local Bodies have been asked to inform property owners within their jurisdiction about the Government’s initiative and facilitate submission of the necessary documents for the issue of e-khata.