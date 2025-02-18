Debt Burden: 3 of a family end lives

February 18, 2025

Addiction to online betting, money doubling schemes cause for deaths

Elder brother took his life yesterday; twin brother, wife follow suit today

Mysuru: Just hours after four members of a family were found dead in their Vishweshwaranagar apartment due to severe financial distress yesterday, Mysuru woke up to yet another tragedy today — where three members of a family ended their lives over financial troubles. In just two days, seven people have died due to similar reasons in the city.

The latest incident stemmed from addiction to online betting and money-doubling schemes, which pushed the victims into debt, leading to the tragic deaths. The deceased have been identified as Joshi Antony, a resident of Vidyanagar, his twin brother Joby Antony and Joby’s wife Swathi alias Sharmila, residents of Yaraganahalli.

Joshi was found hanging near Hanchya village yesterday, while the bodies of Joby and Swathi were discovered hanging from a water tank near Vijayanagar playground this morning.

Reports indicate that the trio had accumulated a debt of Rs. 80 lakh. Before taking his own life, Joshi recorded a video blaming his brother Joby and Swathi for cheating his sister Sherlin by taking loans through her.

He has further stated that his sister Sherlin is living without her husband and added that his brother Joby and his wife Swathi should be held responsible for his death and had sent the video to Sherlin.

The money lenders troubled Joshi and his sister Sherlin for money as Joby and his wife Swathi stayed in Sherlin’s house a few months ago. Joshi also urged Sherlin to end her life and harm her child, prompting her to file a complaint with Mysuru South Police.

Upon learning of Joshi’s death and the video, Joby and Swathi reportedly took their own lives and their bodies were found hanging from a water tank near Vijayanagar playground.

Vijayanagar Police have registered a case, conducted a mahazar and sent the bodies to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary for further investigation.

Yesterday, four members of a family were found dead at their apartment in Vishveshwaranagar. The deceased are, G.M. Chethan (46), his wife S. Rupali (42), their son G.C. Kushal (16), and Chethan’s mother Priyamvada (65).