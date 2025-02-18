CM to present his 16th State Budget on Mar. 7
February 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the forthcoming State Budget will not burden the common man, with key considerations focused on alleviating the impact of inflation.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, confirmed that the Budget session will begin on March 3, with the Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 to be presented on March 7. The size of his 16th Budget is expected to be over Rs. 4 lakh crore.

“I acknowledge the strain caused by inflation, but the Central Government bears greater responsibility for addressing the issue than the State. However, we won’t remain idle and will make efforts to mitigate inflation’s effects, which will be reflected in the Budget,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further mentioned that, despite suffering from knee pain, he has held a series of pre-Budget meetings, including discussions with farmer organisations to gather their input on agriculture, which will receive due priority in the Budget.

The Budget session will mark the first sitting of the State Legislature for the year, with the Governor addressing the joint session. This will be followed by a three-day discussion on the Governor’s address and the reading of the Budget by CM Siddaramaiah on March 7, with replies to queries on the Budget thereafter.

Addressing farmers’ concerns, Siddaramaiah emphasised that agriculture-related jobs remain a major source of livelihood for many and their grievances will be prioritised.

“Coming from an agriculturist family myself, I have always advocated for farmers’ welfare and am committed to addressing their demands. During preliminary Budget discussions, I have received representations from various farmers’ associations and assured them that the Government is dedicated to safeguard their interests,” he stated.

