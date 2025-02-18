CM braves knee pain; chairs Budget meetings in wheelchair

February 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Despite a knee injury that has kept him confined to his official residence since Feb. 2, CM Siddaramaiah has been holding a series of Budgetary meetings at his Home Office, ‘Krishna,’ and his official residence ‘Cauvery’ in Bengaluru.

Yesterday, he arrived at Vidhana Soudha, where a special steel wheelchair ramp with railings was installed to allow him access to his chambers and meeting rooms. The ramp leads from one of the building’s entrances to a lift. Today too, Siddaramaiah held several pre-Budget meetings ahead of his 16th Budget on March 7.

Siddaramaiah attended Invest Karnataka 2025 last Tuesday. Although he arrived in a wheelchair, he stood to deliver his speech, lit the lamp, and launched the revamped single-window system.

His resilience earned a light-hearted comment from the chief guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who remarked, “In politics, keeping your legs safe is very important. You must be mindful because you will find stumbling blocks everywhere.”

The audience laughed, with Siddaramaiah smiling despite his discomfort. Singh also wished him a swift recovery. Despite his injury, Siddaramaiah remained present throughout the event, engaging with industry leaders.