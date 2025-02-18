CM braves knee pain; chairs Budget meetings in wheelchair
News

CM braves knee pain; chairs Budget meetings in wheelchair

February 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Despite a knee injury that has kept him confined to his official residence since Feb. 2, CM Siddaramaiah has been holding a series of Budgetary meetings at his Home Office, ‘Krishna,’ and his official residence ‘Cauvery’ in Bengaluru.

Yesterday, he arrived at Vidhana Soudha, where a special steel wheelchair ramp with railings was installed to allow him access to his chambers and meeting rooms. The ramp leads from one of the building’s entrances to a lift. Today too, Siddaramaiah held several pre-Budget meetings ahead of his 16th Budget on March 7.

Siddaramaiah attended Invest Karnataka 2025 last Tuesday. Although he arrived in a wheelchair, he stood to deliver his speech, lit the lamp, and launched the revamped single-window system.

His resilience earned a light-hearted comment from the chief guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who remarked, “In politics, keeping your legs safe is very important. You must be mindful because you will find stumbling blocks everywhere.”

The audience laughed, with Siddaramaiah smiling despite his discomfort. Singh also wished him a swift recovery. Despite his injury, Siddaramaiah remained present throughout the event, engaging with industry leaders.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching