NAKSHA to create geospatial records for urban properties launched in city

February 18, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda inaugurated NAtional geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban Habitations (NAKSHA), the process of creating geospatial records for urban properties, undertaken by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Department of Land Resources in association with Revenue Department, Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records and the Department of Municipal Administration, in the city this morning.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda and officials, at a programme organised at Rangamandira behind Ganapathy temple in Bogadi.

It was a part of the pilot project, set for launch by Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in 152 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across 26 States including Karnataka and three Union Territories, at Raisen, in his home State Madhya Pradesh.

The inauguration included drone demonstrations, the launch of a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) booklet, a programme video and a flyer on the NAKSHA initiative.

The event also witnessed flagging off of the Watershed Development Component (WDC) Yatra, the screening of a WDC video and the playing of the Watershed Anthem.

About NAKSHA Project

NAKSHA aims to modernise urban land records through geospatial technology. Funded by the Centre at an estimated cost of Rs. 194 crore, it is designed to create and update accurate documentation of land ownership, helping resolve land disputes, streamline property records and enhance urban planning.

How it works

NAKSHA integrates cutting-edge geospatial technologies with land record management. The Survey of India, serving as the technical partner, shall be conducting aerial surveys and provide ortho rectified imagery through third-party vendors. These images will be utilised by State Governments for field surveys and ground verification, eventually to finalise urban and semi-urban land records.

An end-to-end web-GIS platform is developed by Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation to manage land data efficiently. The National Informatics Centre Services Inc. will provide secure data storage facilities.

Importance of NAKSHA

The project aims to provide clarity on ownership and property rights, reduce land-related conflicts, improve ease of living for urban residents, enhance transparency in land administration and facilitate sustainable urban development through accurate land mapping.

The project is in line with Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), in operation since 2016-17 and is set to continue until March 2026. DILRMP aims to digitise land records and registration processes, minimising fraudulent transactions and ownership disputes.

Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Directors of Survey, Settlement and Land Records G. Seemanthini and K. Ramya, Assistant Directors of Survey, Settlement and Land Records M.G. Chikkanna, Manjunath and Venkatesh and Superintendents M.B. Nagesh and Chandrashekar were present.