Thandya, Hebbal notified as Special Investment Regions

February 18, 2025

Industrial zones will now come under Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB)

Mysuru: In a significant boost to industrial investment and economic growth in the Mysuru region, the State Government has officially notified Mysuru-Thandya and Mysuru-Hebbal as Special Investment Regions.

This long-awaited decision fulfils the demands of industrialists and is expected to accelerate infrastructure development in these key industrial zones. With this notification, the industries in Mysuru, can expect a relief from multiplicity of taxation to different local bodies.

The concept of an industrial township for Mysuru dates back to 1988, when the first consultative meeting of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority was held under the Chairmanship of the then Director of Industrial Development, Aravind Jadhav.

Following extensive discussions in both Houses of the Legislature, the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act was amended in 2003, enabling the establishment of the Industrial Township Authority.

On Feb. 10, 2025, the Department of Commerce and Industry issued the official notification, a result of years of lobbying and persistent efforts. The notification was issued by Deputy Secretary C.V. Haridasan.

Allegations of misuse of tax revenue

Until now, industries in these regions have been paying surcharges to local authorities. However, industrialists allege that these funds have not been utilised for infrastructure development in industrial areas and rather, the local bodies have used the funds for other purposes.

For instance, the Hebbal Industrial Area alone contributes an estimated Rs. 70 crore annually to the former Hootagalli Town Panchayat (now upgraded to Hootagalli City Municipal Council), yet industrialists claim there has been no visible development.

They say that basic infrastructure like roads are pathetic and it is a daily nightmare to travel on them.

Shift to a unified payment system

With the creation of the Special Investment Region, these industrial zones will now fall under the jurisdiction of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), eliminating the need to pay surcharges to local bodies.

The KIADB will act as a single window agency which will issue the necessary clearances with proportionate level of services like civic amenities, roads, water, street lights etc.

Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary of the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA), welcomed the notification but pointed out that existing industrial layouts in Mysuru and Nanjangud had merely been rebranded as Special Investment Regions without any substantial benefits, unlike Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

“The notification of the Hebbal and Thandya Special Investment Regions fulfils a long-standing demand of MIA. The notification includes only two representatives from Industries whereas the rest will be from the Government. However, it is crucial that only industrial representatives manage the Industrial Township Authority,” he stated.

He further cautioned that while the announcement may create an impression of large-scale industrial expansion, the reality is that there is little land available for new investors. “If the notification of a Special Investment Region suggests a drastic transformation of the industrial landscape, that is not the case,” he added.

Mysuru-Thandya Special Investment Region

The Mysuru-Thandya Special Investment Region will cover 3,198.21 acres, spanning Adakanahalli, Kochanahalli, Kadakola, Immavu, Thandya 2nd Phase 1st Stage, Thandya 2nd Phase, Women’s Entrepreneurs Park (Phase 1 and Phase 2), Single Unit Complex and the proposed Film City in Nanjangud Industrial Area.

The breakdown of land covered includes:

584.24 acres in various survey numbers of Adakanahalli and Immavu villages.

235.22 acres in the Kochanahalli Industrial Area.

755.26 acres in the Kadakola Industrial Area and select survey numbers in Immavu.

68.04 acres in Thandya 2nd Phase, 1st Stage Industrial Area in Tandavapura.

646.04 acres in Adakanahalli and Tandavapura.

48.03 acres in Women’s Entrepreneurs Park Phase 1 in Tandavapura.

68.26 acres in Women’s Entrepreneurs Park Phase 2 in Tandavapura.

539.30 acres in various survey numbers of Immavu, Adakanahalli and Thoremavu villages.

108 acres for the proposed Immavu Film City Single Unit Complex.

Mysuru-Hebbal Special Investment Region

The Mysuru-Hebbal Special Investment Region spans 3,799.19 acres across Hebbal, Hootagalli, Belavadi, Belagola, Koorgalli, Hebbal 2nd Phase and Single Unit Complex Areas in Mysuru and Srirangapatna taluks.

The breakdown of land covered includes: