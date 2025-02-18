Recurring KSRTC bus accidents raise public safety concerns

February 18, 2025

Mysuru Rural Division identifies 35 accident-prone drivers out of 2,700 drivers and driver-cum-conductors

Mysuru: Frequent accidents involving KSRTC buses have sparked growing concern among commuters and the general public, raising serious questions about passenger safety.

The latest incident occurred in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district, where a KSRTC bus crashed into a roadside tree near Kundanahalli Gate on the K.R. Pet-Hemagiri Road. Over 35 passengers, including school students and daily commuters, were seriously injured. The severity of the crash was evident from the extensive damage to the front portion of the bus.

This accident is part of a troubling pattern. In a recent tragedy in Tinthani, Surapur taluk (Yadgir district), five members of a family, including three children, were killed when a KSRTC bus collided with their motorbike. Similarly, two motorcyclists died on the spot after being hit by a KSRTC bus near Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk.

Earlier this year, more than 30 passengers were injured when a KSRTC bus overturned near Rudrakshipura in Maddur taluk. Another accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway saw a bus roll into a roadside ditch after crashing into the service road near Ragimuddanahalli toll, leaving seven passengers injured.

These recurring incidents have raised questions about the factors contributing to the accidents. KSRTC authorities have long debated solutions to reduce accidents and ensure passenger safety.

Inexperienced drivers

Key concerns include the hiring of inexperienced drivers through outsourcing agencies and inadequate bus maintenance. The introduction of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which offers free travel for women, has further strained resources, according to critics.

The Government has also faced criticism for prioritising timely salary payments and staff allowances over proper bus maintenance, which many believe has contributed to the raise in accidents.

However, KSRTC officials deny that the ‘Shakti’ scheme is a major factor, arguing that it has increased revenue for State-run Transport Corporations by boosting ridership. They also refute claims of insufficient funds for spare parts and accessories.

Regarding driver negligence, officials point out that the driver in the recent K.R. Pet accident was a permanent employee, not an outsourced worker.

Buses in good condition

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division Divisional Controller (DC) Srinivas emphasised that buses in the Division are well-maintained and in good condition. He noted that 85 new buses were added this year and all buses older than 10 years undergo reconditioning to ensure roadworthiness.

Srinivas also revealed that the Division has identified 35 accident-prone drivers out of 2,700 drivers and driver-cum-conductors. These drivers will receive specialised training at the Malavalli Driver Training Centre. Drivers responsible for fatal accidents face suspension, withheld increments and even termination.

However, Srinivas added that negligence by other motorists and two-wheeler riders also contributes to accidents, highlighting the need for broader road safety measures.