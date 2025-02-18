After long stay at Bylakuppe, Dalai Lama leaves for Dharamshala from Hunsur

February 18, 2025

Kushalnagar: Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, who arrived at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe Tibetan Settlement, Mysuru district, on Jan. 5 for an extended stay, left for Dharamshala from Hunsur this morning.

During his stay, the Dalai Lama held a series of blessing sessions in Bylakuppe, meeting various leaders. On Feb. 16, he arrived at Gyudmed Monastery in Hunsur, where he remained until Feb. 17. At the monastery, he attended a long-life prayer ceremony offered to him by Gyudmed Tantric University and Monastery in Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement. Today at 7 am, he departed from Hunsur and is scheduled to fly to Delhi from Mysuru. Tomorrow, he will travel from Delhi to Dharamshala, returning to his Thekchen Choeling residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh.