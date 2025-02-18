Car lands atop another car on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
News

Car lands atop another car on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

February 18, 2025

Channapatna:  A car landed atop another car after ramming into it from behind on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Kanva Gate at Channapatna on Sunday (Feb. 16). Luckily, no injuries or loss of life has been reported.

It is said that Pourakarmikas, after barricading the Highway near Channapatna’s Kanva Gate, were cleaning the road, when a car slowed down on seeing the barricades while passing through it. Meanwhile, the driver of another car, which was coming behind, did not notice the barricades and also the car ahead of it and rammed into it from behind and climbed atop the car which resembled a scene from a movie shooting.

Luckily, none of the occupants of both cars were injured. Channapatna Police have registered a case.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching