Car lands atop another car on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

February 18, 2025

Channapatna: A car landed atop another car after ramming into it from behind on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Kanva Gate at Channapatna on Sunday (Feb. 16). Luckily, no injuries or loss of life has been reported.

It is said that Pourakarmikas, after barricading the Highway near Channapatna’s Kanva Gate, were cleaning the road, when a car slowed down on seeing the barricades while passing through it. Meanwhile, the driver of another car, which was coming behind, did not notice the barricades and also the car ahead of it and rammed into it from behind and climbed atop the car which resembled a scene from a movie shooting.

Luckily, none of the occupants of both cars were injured. Channapatna Police have registered a case.